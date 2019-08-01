Bright Spot: Dress for Success Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From the outside the Dress for Success Memphis building looks like a store, but take a closer look and you'll notice that there aren't any price tags. Even more important - and what's not visible to the eye - is the impact the organization has had on lives right here in the Mid-South.

Rhonda Tredwell is the executive director at Dress for Success Memphis.

"Of course the program is designed for maybe women who are looking for employment but there might be some individuals who are in a job and they're stuck. They don't know how to become promoted."

Not only does the organization focus on dressing women for potential jobs, but it also has a professional women's group for those trying to better themselves in the workplace.

"If it wasn't for Dress for Success I wouldn't be who I am today."

Maya Wallace leads the group now but she started out as a client. At the time she was in an abusive relationship, unemployed and even contemplated suicide.

"Excuse me if I start crying but I'm trying not to. But it saved me, put it that way."

Since joining the organization she has graduated from college and found her passion in social work.

That's exactly what Tredwell likes to see.

Tredwell said before she took over the Memphis organization had lost it's momentum But things have turned around.

During our visit, Tredwell was dressing a client for an interview. She was sized, dressed and photographed.

"How do you like it?"

"I love it. I love it."

Betty Wadlington has been unemployed since 2014 but is now ready to work.

"I have more confidence, more self esteem. And I got an interview today and I'm going there to go get the job."

The transformation from the time she came in to the time she left makes all the difference in the world.

That's the mission here: changing women's lives for the better one outfit at a time.