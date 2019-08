× 18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 early Thursday morning in West Memphis.

It happened near the Mound City exit at 3B.

It’s unclear what caused the accident but the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the driver may have been injured in what appears to be a single-vehicle accident.

The southbound lanes of I-55 were blocked because of the accident.