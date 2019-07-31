× Suspect accused of firing shots as SWAT team executes arrest warrant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he fired shots as a SWAT team made entry into a home.

According to police, the Bartlett Police Department’s SWAT team arrived at a Brushwood home to execute an arrest warrant for Montelle Skinnner in the early morning hours of July 30. As entry was made officers said they heard two shots fired from a back bedroom of the house.

Their target and a female were in that room. Both were detained for questioning.

Authorities said they also located a black Taurus 357 magnum revolver inside the room and three bullet holes in the hallway just outside it.

When questioned by police, Skinner admitted to firing the shots in the direction of the hallway from the bedroom.

He was charged with multiple counts of felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.