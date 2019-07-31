× Southaven Walmart closed for cleanup after shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Cleanup was going on Wednesday at a Southaven Walmart that was the scene of a chaotic shooting that killed two and wounded an officer and the alleged gunman.

Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said they don’t know how long the store will be closed but they are working to reopen as quickly as possible, in the next few weeks. A fire that was set inside the store set off the sprinkler system, he said.

Pharmacy customers can call the Walmart in Horn Lake for now at 662-253-6181.

The store is in the process of creating shifts for cleanup and recovery, and to reopen. Employees can pick up shifts at nearby stores, he said, or they can take paid time off.

The store has counseling for employees and a compensation program if they’re missing work for reasons out of their control.

Two Walmart employees were killed during the shooting Tuesday. The DeSoto County coroner identified them as Brandon Gales, 38, of Hernando and Anthony Brown, 40, of Olive Branch.

The suspect was identified as Martez Abram, 39, a former employee at the Walmart. He is charged with two counts of murder, and more charges may follow when he is released from a hospital in Memphis, according to DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion.