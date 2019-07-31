Social media dispute lands one woman in hospital, another behind bars

July 31, 2019

Deanjela Moore

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dispute over a social media post landed one woman in the hospital and another behind bars.

According to authorities, a woman arrived at Methodist South Hospital with a wound to her arm on July 30. She stated she was visiting a friend at the Willow Oaks Apartments when her vehicle was surrounded by Deanjela Moore and several other individuals.

As she was sitting in the car, Moore allegedly pulled a knife out of her bra, reached into the vehicle and stabbed the victim in the arm.

When asked about what started it all, the victim said it was due to a dispute over a Facebook post.

Authorities say they recovered the weapon inside Moore’s home. She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

