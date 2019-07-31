Police report shows incident with knife days before deadly Walmart shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — We're getting a clearer picture of the days that led up to the horrific shooting that left two Walmart employees dead.

New records show Southaven police had been called to the store just days before Tuesday's shooting after the accused gunman, former employee Martez Abram, apparently showed a knife to another employee.

The complaint goes back to Saturday morning. According to the report, police showed up after they were called by a man, whose identity police are not releasing, told officers that Abram showed a hunting knife in his waistband to another employee.

The whole thing was apparently documented on surveillance video. The report says the video shows two men talking then Abram lift up his shirt, revealing the knife.

The victim told police he was arguing with Abram about who had moved inventory from a display. However, the report says Abram did not pull out the knife or threaten the victim with it.

This incident came just a few days before two well loved managers at the store were killed, police say at the hands of Abram. The shooting at the busy Walmart also happened just a few weeks after police had gone through a refresher active shooter training.

The person who made the complaint did not wish to press charges Abram but did want the incident documented by police.

A member of Abrams' family said Wednesday that they are grieving for the families, too, and had no further comment.