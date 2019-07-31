Pass It On: A woman helps a friend in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man is working to get on his feet again while being homeless and overcoming an illness.

Meet our play maker Morgan Oliver. She wants to help her friend Fernando Remaro Flores.

"He's sick right now. He's going through a time where he's struggling to provide for his own home. He is currently living with a friend. She's awesome and is willing to do whatever she needs to do for him," she said.

It's time to Pass It On.

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3. Plus an additional $300 from an anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

We met up with Fernando after spotting him leaving Walgreens.

"I wanted to meet you here. I also brought my friend, Tim Simpson from News Channel 3," Morgan said. "Basically, I just wanted to help you guys out. I know exactly what you've been through. I just want you to know that you give me hope."

Morgan then passed on the money.

"It makes me feel that I'm not by myself," Fernando said. "Thank you everybody who helped me. There's a lot of prayers for me."