× New Dream Memphis Hotel to rise above old Main Street building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The iconic Royal Furniture building on Main Street in downtown Memphis will have new floors added above as a new owner converts it into a luxury hotel.

Dream Memphis Hotel is set to open in 2022 at the location where Royal Furniture’s showroom and headquarters have been since 1982.

Plans for the boutique hotel call for 178 rooms and four dining and nightlife venues, including a restaurant, lobby lounge, coffee shop and rooftop bar.

The building’s original 1948 facade and footprint will remain, but the developer will add several floors on top of the current building.

After the building was sold in December, Royal Furniture said it would look for another downtown location.