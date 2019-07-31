× Man is carjacked and beaten in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hector Zacarius was driving home around 3 Wednesday morning after dropping off a friend in Parkway Village when he says he was the victim of a terrifying carjacking.

The 31-year-old, speaking in Spanish trough a translator, says he pulled up to a stop sign at Chuck Avenue and Perkins when a man and woman ran up and demanded he get out of the car. Zacarius says he got out of the car right away because the man pointed a pistol at him.

“He did think that they were going to shoot him but he was hoping that they wouldn’t shoot him because he got out real quick,” his friend says. “He didn’t care about the car. He let them take whatever they wanted.”

Even though he did what they wanted, the nightmare didn’t end. Zacarius says the man beat him over the head with his pistol and knocked him out.

When he came to his car was gone, so he ran to another friend’s house nearby. They went looking for the car, knowing it was a long shot, and when they didn’t find it Zacarius called police.

He never thought something like this would happen to him. He hopes the people who did this to him are caught soon.

He says he’s frustrated but grateful to be alive.

“He’s thankful that they didn’t shoot him,” his friend says.

Police might have a hard time catching the carjackers. Investigators say they couldn’t find any nearby homes with security cameras.