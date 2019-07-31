× Man accused of stealing SUV and gun, robbing three gas stations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man wearing a security guard uniform allegedly stole a truck and a gun from a Cordova convenience store, then robbed three Raleigh gas stations in less than 15 minutes before he was caught, police said.

Aaron Whitley is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and motor vehicle theft. He is scheduled for a court date Thursday.

Police say the crime spree started at 10:45 Tuesday night, when Whitley stole an SUV in front of a Circle K on Germantown Parkway and drove away down Trinity Road.

The owner told police he had left the vehicle running, and left his 9mm handgun inside, while he went in the store.

At 11:15 Whitley allegedly showed up at a Marathon/Express station at 3230 Austin Peay Highway armed with a gun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes.

Five minutes later, police say he did the same thing at an Exxon at 3515 Austin Peay, and again at 11:28 at an Exxon at 4010 Austin Peay. At that point, Memphis Police broadcast an alert.

A Shelby County deputy caught Whitley moments later on Austin Peay near the Rosemark area. Police say the gun was on the passenger seat of the stolen SUV and one of the clerks identified him as the robber.