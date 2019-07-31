Grizzlies sign Guduric to multi-year deal

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed guard Marko Gudurić (Gūd-ur-rich) to a multi-year contract.

Gudurić (6-6, 200) has played professionally the last two seasons (2017-19) for Fenerbahçe in Turkey. Last season, the 24-year-old led Fenerbahçe to the 2019 Euroleague Final Four, averaging 9.4 points while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from three-point range. He also won the Turkish BSL Three-Point Shootout and guided his team to the 2019 Turkish Cup, defeating Anadolu Efes in the tournament final.

A native of Serbia, Gudurić previously played four seasons (2013-17) for KK Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade before going unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft. He represented Serbia at EuroBasket 2017 and helped guide the national team to a silver medal finish.

