Frayser woman finds intruder in home wearing her clothes, cooking food, drinking her wine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman returned to her home Tuesday to find that a woman broke into the home, was wearing her clothes, cooked a meal and drank a bottle of her wine.

The victim went into her home in the 2400 block of Rammsses and found 41-year-old Lanesia Lee inside wearing the victim’s clothes. The victim told police she did not know Lee or give her permission to enter the home.

Not only was Lee wearing the victim’s clothes, but she also cooked herself a meal and drank a bottle of the woman’s wine while inside the home, according to a Memphis Police affidavit.

When officers arrived, Lee was still inside the home. She was arrested, driven to the police station for interviewing and charging and taken to jail.

Lee is facing a burglary charge and is due in court August 1.