Suspect identified in Southaven Walmart shooting

Driver shot at on Raleigh-Frayser Road

Posted 5:01 am, July 31, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:48AM, July 31, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Police are investigating after a driver was shot at on a Mid-South road.

The victim was traveling on Raleigh-Frayser Road when they ran out of gas around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31. They were waiting for someone to arrive to help them when someone started firing shots at them.

Police said no one was hit but there were four bullet holes in the side of the vehicle.

The victims were unable to provide police with a vehicle or suspect description, but said the driver turned into the Hilldale Apartments complex.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.