Don’t fall for MLGW utility bill scam, BBB warns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone is calling MLGW customers and threatening to cut off utilities if they don’t receive payment on overdue bills immediately.

Don’t fall for it, the Better Business Bureau says — it’s a scam.

BBB says they received eight complaints about the scam on Tuesday alone. Some residential and business customers received a robocall, while others received a call from a real person.

In either case, the callers asked for payment via credit card, prepaid debit card, or gift card and often asked for banking information. Some people said the caller gave them just 30 minutes to hand over payment.

But BBB says utility companies will never demand payment or threaten to cut off services over the telephone, and they never ask for payment by prepaid debit card or gift card.

If you or your business has been targeted by this scam, share as many details as possible with BBB at bbb.org/scamtracker.