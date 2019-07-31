Does It Work: The Arctic Hat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Erik Houston, executive director of the YMCA in East Memphis, loves a healthy routine.

"I run every day. Usually at least three miles. Then I try to do some calisthenics at home. Push ups, sit ups things like that."

How does he feel about running the Mid-South heat?

"In the summer I think the humidity can just be oppressive."

Hopefully The Arctic Hat can keep Houston cool on his next run. It's made from breathable and lightweight performance fabric. It also has a built in radiant barrier to deflect and block the sun's rays and heat.

"Definitely light. Looks like it's breathable on the sides."

And very reflective.

"I think that`s a negative on the style side in my book."

Despite the low fashion marks, let's see if The Arctic Hat will keep him cool temperature wise.

"It is currently 80 degrees. Right now, we are going to use the temperature gun and get a quick reading of Erik's head before he puts the hat on."

"It's 94.3. Okay, so that`s what our gauge is."

Instruction were simple. Just pour cold water into the hat saturating the blue liner and wring out the excess water.

"It's wet. But it`s not too bad. It's cool on my forehead."

Off we went for a quick walk around the pond at Overton Park in Midtown.

"How does it feel right now?"

"I can feel that it's cool on my forehead and it's starting to like move up the rest of my head," he said.

After we finished our second lap, we did our final temperature reading while he was wearing the hat. 91.6. Remember, we started off at 94.3. Definitely not a 20 degree difference. It's not even a five degree difference.

"It doesn't give you the drop in temperature as advertised. And so, if you're gonna say, then they should mean it."

Arctic Hat, you failed the Does It Work test.