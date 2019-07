× Dense Fog Advisory issued in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for several Mississippi counties.

Desoto, Coahoma and Tunica counties are all under the alert from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibility will be reduced to less than one-fourth of a mile in some areas. Use extreme caution when traveling.