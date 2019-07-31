Crews battle overnight house fire in Raleigh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an overnight blaze that devastated a family of five.

First responders made the scene at 5104 Blackwell around 12:30 a.m. and said heavy fire was visible from the roof and the attic area.

Fire crews initially went inside the structure trying to bring it under control from there, but it quickly spread, forcing them to pull everyone out for safety reasons.

The fire caused heavy damage to the structure, including the partial collapse of the roof and walls.

WREG was told a family of five - three adults and two children- live inside the home but were not present at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

One firefighter was treated and released on the scene for heat exhaustion.

Authorities couldn't say what caused the fire.