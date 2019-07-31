× Cordova boy helps raise national attention about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova boy with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy joined some cyclists traveling across the country recently to raise awareness about the debilitating and deadly disease.

Dalton Al-Chokhachi road along in his motorized wheelchair as Ride4Gab passed through Shelby Farms over the weekend.

The three ultra-distance cyclists, Brian Toone, Michael Stale and Demetrious White, are riding from Birmingham, Alabama to Peaks, Colorado to bring attention to the rare genetic disease that mainly affects young boys, and help find a cure.

Dalton was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy back in 2011 at the age of six.

The “Hope for Gabe Foundation,” a non-profit based in Birmingham, was formed back in 2010 by the family of Gabe Griffin, a 14-year-old Birmingham boy who was diagnosed with Duchenne.

Ride4Gab will travel some 1,500 miles, through eight states, in just seven days.

