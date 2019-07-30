Southaven police had active shooter training days before Walmart shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — When an active shooter call came in from the Walmart on Goodman Road Tuesday morning, Southaven police officers jumped into action. They prepared for a call like this, but always hoped they'd never have to use those skills.

"Within 10 days, we had an active shooter event. I experienced that. It's just incredible how fast our people have responded to their training," Mayor Darren Musselwhite said.

Carmen Kyle, the executive director of The Southaven Chamber of Commerce, says response matters when dealing with an active shooter.

"I absolutely think that's the difference between injuries and possibly even death. The more we know about a situation or scenario, I think the better we can plan and the better we think on our feet."

That's why The Southaven Chamber of Commerce teamed up with police to hold active shooter trainings for local businesses since 2017. Wednesday's session will cover things, like how to enter a building, making a plan and role playing possible scenarios.

"We know that education and knowledge is the key. They just want to protect their coworkers, their families and possibly themselves," Kyle said.

Wednesday's class is standing room only, but businesses can call anytime to set up an active shooter training.