Manassas High School principal removed from role amid police investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The principal at a local high school has been removed from his position as police investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Shelby County Schools confirmed that Dr. Otis Clayton of Manassas High School is currently under investigation by local authorities. While they wouldn’t elaborate on the allegations they said they did not involve students.

Clayton was placed on paid administrative leave.

The district said they will provide support to the school to make sure the start of the school year goes smoothly.