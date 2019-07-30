Two dead, two injured after Southaven Walmart shooting

Man shot multiple times on Lamar near airport

Posted 3:11 pm, July 30, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times near the Memphis International Airport on Tuesday, and he is now at the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 3542 Lamar around 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

WREG is on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 35.070395 by -89.944815.

