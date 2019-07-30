× Man shot multiple times on Lamar near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times near the Memphis International Airport on Tuesday, and he is now at the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 3542 Lamar around 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

