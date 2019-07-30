Man injured in accidental shooting in Oxford bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oxford police are releasing very little about what happened inside of Rooster's Blue House Monday night.

Employees would not comment on a shooting inside of the business, but a press released stated that "officers arrived and found that a subject had discharged his firearm and shot himself with a non-life threatening injury."

Police have not identified the man or said exactly where he was shot.

"I think it's dangerous. I honestly hadn't heard about it yet until you just told me," resident Haylee Holeman said.

Holeman says she's glad the man wasn't seriously hurt, but knows it could have turned out to be much worse.

"People having guns in businesses, I think that's a pretty dangerous thing, and I think it's a really sad situation."

A man who was in the pub when the gun went off says he believes the wounded man was among a group of out of town law enforcement officers. That information has not been verified by Oxford police.

No charged have been filed at this time.