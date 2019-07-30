× Man indicted in 2018 downtown shooting death of peace activist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of a woman outside of a downtown nightclub in March 2018.

Alan Neal, 28, is facing murder charges after a 41-year-old woman died after being shot outside the Purple Haze nightclub at 4:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a release.

Neal exchanged gunfire with a man outside the club at Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee Avenue. The other man was struck in the leg, but bystander Toshia Addison was also struck.

Addison died in a hospital a month later. She was a peace activist who also went by the name Choosey Parker.

Investigation later showed the fatal bullets came from Neal’s gun.

Neal is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.