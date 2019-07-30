× Man accused of vandalizing two gas stations on the same day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he vandalized two separate gas stations on the same day.

On Monday, July 29, the manager of the Shell gas station in the 1900 block of Poplar Avenue noticed a shirtless man in the parking lot begging for money. He told the man to leave and then stated he was going to call the police.

That’s when the man allegedly picked up a rock and threw it at the window, sending glass shards into the business. The manager was reportedly hit by the rock and the glass shards resulting in injury.

He described the assailant to responding officers as having a shirt wrapped around his head and carrying an American flag.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified by police as Danny Diggs. He told police he didn’t break the window at the Shell gas station, but did admit to breaking out the window at the Marathon gas station on Madison Avenue after he was denied entry into the store.

In all, Diggs allegedly caused almost $1,000 in damage. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of vandalism.