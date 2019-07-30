× Man accused of shooting two people during gun buy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police say he shot two people during a prearranged gun buy.

The surviving victim told authorities he and Keniya Johnson agreed to meet Jayten Galloway in order to sell him a H&K rifle. During the sale, Galloway asked for a lighter and that’s when he allegedly shot both individuals as they sat in the vehicle.

The victims made their way to the fire station on Whitney where they were rushed to the Regional Medical Center. Johnson was pronounced dead a short time later.

At the same time, officers said Galloway, who had also been shot, was treated at Methodist University Hospital and then released.

Officers at the hospital approached Galloway due to the nature of his injury. He then “created a loud disturbance” and became aggressive towards the officers, the police report said. Officers said they were forced to physically subdue him in order to get him to calm down.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, disorderly conduct and resisting official detention after confessing to shooting both victims, police said.