Two dead, two injured after Southaven Walmart shooting

Live at 9: Bill Gibbons & fighting crime in Tipton County

Posted 12:30 pm, July 30, 2019, by

Bill Gibbons on new crime statistics

Between January and June 2019 we’ve seen a drop in major property crime here in Memphis and Shelby County, but the number of homicides continue to rise.

Bill Gibbons, President and CEO of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission, was here to talk about what that means.

Fighting crime in Tipton County

One Mid-South county is taking neighborhood watch to a whole other level. Tipton Watch is a privately funded group of concerned citizens raising money in the fight against crime in Tipton County. Sheriff J.T. "Pancho" Chumley and Chris Hackett talked about their efforts and goals on Live at 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.