Live at 9: Bill Gibbons & fighting crime in Tipton County

Bill Gibbons on new crime statistics

Between January and June 2019 we’ve seen a drop in major property crime here in Memphis and Shelby County, but the number of homicides continue to rise.

Bill Gibbons, President and CEO of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission, was here to talk about what that means.

Fighting crime in Tipton County

One Mid-South county is taking neighborhood watch to a whole other level. Tipton Watch is a privately funded group of concerned citizens raising money in the fight against crime in Tipton County. Sheriff J.T. "Pancho" Chumley and Chris Hackett talked about their efforts and goals on Live at 9.