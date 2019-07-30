× LeMoyne-Owne college names former MCS head as interim president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lemoyne-Owen College has chosen a former Memphis City Schools superintendent as the college’s interim president.

Carol Johnson-Dean will serve in the role vacated by Andrea Lewis Miller, whose term will be up Sept. 1, the historically black college announced Tuesday.

Johnson-Dean was superintendent of the former MCS district from 2003 to 2007. She left to serve as superintendent of public schools in Boston but returned to Memphis, where she worked as an adviser to Shelby County Schools and currently works as the executive director of New Leaders – South Region, according to the college.

“Dr. Johnson-Dean’s breadth of educational leadership experience and unique understanding of the inner workings of HBCUs made her stand out as a highly qualified candidate for interim president,” said Dr. Christopher Davis, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “Selecting Dr. Johnson-Dean to serve in this critical role is just one of the many great strides LeMoyne-Owen is making as we push forward in our mission.”

A permanent president for the college will be determined later, the college said in a release.