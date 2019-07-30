× Five pizzas taken from Domino’s delivery driver at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint while out on a delivery in East Memphis, police say.

It happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dunn Avenue.

The 21-year-old delivery driver told police he was approaching a customer’s house when two men walked up and tried unsuccessfully to purchase the pizzas with a ripped $100 bill.

When the victim informed them that Domino’s doesn’t accept ripped currency, he said the men pulled out a gun and took his wallet and five pizzas.

“We didn’t know at the time what was going on,” said Bre Wren, who ventured outside to see the delivery driver speeding off.

“He almost hit the pole because he was trying to speed away so fast,” Wren said.

The suspects reportedly told the victim that they lived at the address he was delivering to, but neighbors dispute that. They say the house is occupied by an elderly man. There was no answer when WREG knocked.

News of the robbery has left the neighborhood rattled.

“Now I know that I have to cut grass with a gun on me,” said Mark Mitchell.

“We need help, we need help, we crying out for help,” he said.

The suspects were wearing all dark clothing with jackets and red shoes.