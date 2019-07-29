Young gets a chance to play for Team USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- It's been quite a month for Memphian and former Mitchell High star Thaddeus Young.

First, Young signed a three year, $41 million dollar deal to join the Chicago Bulls and now, Young has a chance to play for Team USA this summer.

Today, Young was out at his alma mater for the first day of a week long, free basketball camp at Mitchell but next Monday, Young will be in Las Vegas with hopes of earning one of twelve spots on the U.S. FIBA World Cup team. "It's a huge honor, a great opportunity. Anytime you can put on that jersey and wear that USA symbol and that USA logo on your chest, it's just always a great honor. You should be very, very blessed. I gotta go to training camp first and compete for a position on the team. Hopefully I go out there and do well and I make the team and then I will be going to the World Games in China," said Young.

The 12-man team will be announced on August 17th.