PGA Tour announces new dates for WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just hours after the end of the 2019 WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the PGA Tour has announced that the event will be moved to new dates in 2020.

On Monday, the tour released its upcoming season, which is being rearranged due to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

That means instead of hosting the tournament in July as in previous years, the city of Memphis will be welcoming some of the world’s top golfers to the Bluff City from June 29 to July 5.

The current season is scheduled to end in August with the 2019-2020 season opening in September.

