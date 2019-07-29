PGA Tour announces new dates for WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Posted 8:30 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, July 29, 2019

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after sinking his birdie putt on the 18th green to give him the lead during the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. McIlroy finished the day at 12-under par, one stroke ahead of Brooks Kopeka. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just hours after the end of the 2019 WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the PGA Tour has announced that the event will be moved to new dates in 2020.

On Monday, the tour released its upcoming season, which is being rearranged due to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

That means instead of hosting the tournament in July as in previous years, the city of Memphis will be welcoming some of the world’s top golfers to the Bluff City from June 29 to July 5.

The current season is scheduled to end in August with the 2019-2020 season opening in September.

For more information, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.