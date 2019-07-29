Parkway Village woman speaks out after being robbed in driveway: ‘They just came out of nowhere’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunshine Stewart never saw it coming.

The 54-year-old was coming back from a party around 3 a.m. Sunday when something terrible happened. She says she pulled into her driveway on Luzon Drive, in Parkway Village, and was getting out the car when two men in ski masks ran up to her and demanded her purse. She says one had a rifle.

"My mind was gone," Stewart said. "I was terrified. I just gave it to them right away."

Stewart says the two men jumped in a dark car and sped away, making off with her social security card, driver's license, credit card, checkbook and insulin she takes for diabetes.

"They took everything."

Stewart then called her son who came racing over to make sure his mom was okay. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.

"We can replace the purse, the ID and things like that, but we can't replace her. So, I'm just glad she's safe," her son said.

Investigators are trying to figure out if this robbery is connected to others that have recently happened in that neighborhood, which is near Winchester and South Perkins.

"You never know who the next victim will be," Stewart said.

Police haven't said if any arrests have been made in those cases but the men who robbed Stewart are still at large.

"I would like to see them caught," she said. She won't feel safe until they are.

Her son is doing what he can. He installed lights outside her house to deter potential thieves, and he's planning on installing security cameras. He's also checking with neighbors to see if they have any security camera video of the dark car the robbers got away in. He says he'll share what he finds with police.