Officials announce plan to develop mound of land in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Known as the Crosstown Mound, the land borders Overton Park and North Bellevue on one side and Peach and Claybrook on the other.

Now, two proposals are on the table that could turn this neighborhood around. That's great news for the people who already live there.

One proposal has 250 apartments and a park that would include a sports field, walking track and Gardens. The other would create a neighborhood of town homes, flats and family homes.

"Anything that connects us more with Crosstown Concourse and this new development is going to help the whole area," midtown resident Sam Goff said. Goff runs an Air BnB on Peach, within walking distance of the new Crosstown Concourse.

"I think the city sees value in both proposals. Obviously we love to reconnect the families with the neighborhood homes," Paul Young, Director of Housing and Community Development for Memphis, said.

The city says who ever submits the winning plan has a big task ahead. That giant mound of dirt has to go, and that will be a big project.

The land has sat vacant for decades, the original plan for I-40 had the highway running through midtown until it was detoured to the north. Neighbors say either plan will help.