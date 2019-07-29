Mississippi suspect still on the run after robbery, murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marshall County, Miss. — A Marshall County mother is distraught after her son was gunned down by a group of people.

Brenda Malone wants answers. Her son, Jordan Stewart was murdered in June 2019. Deputies found his body in a car on Beechtree Cove in Byhalia, and they say the motive was robbery.

"You can't even begin to know unless you've lost a son. You can't even begin to know what that feels like," Malone said.

"He was shot one time in the left side of his head," Major Kelly McMillian, with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, said.

Detectives quickly developed a surveillance picture showing a white Chevy Sedan following Stewart's car shortly before his murder.

Two days later, Drenique Montgomery was picked up by the Shelby County gang unit, and 19-year-old Brianna Young was taken into custody at the Olive Branch Police Department. Both were charged with capital murder.

Days later, Wanzie Brown and Jemeka Thomas were arrested in Vicksburg, Mississippi and also charged with capital murder.

Deputies say they are looking for a fifth suspect, 19-year-old John Albert Williams Jr. They say he's the one who actually pulled the trigger that killed Stewart.

"We will never give up until we get this individual into custody," McMillian said.

Deputies say Williams could be hiding out in the Memphis area and should be considered armed and dangerous. The Sheriff's Department is offering a substantial reward for any information leading to his arrest.

If you know anything, call (662)-252-1311. All calls are confidential.