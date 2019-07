× Mississippi Department of Health to host immunization clinics

JACKSON, Miss. — As summer comes to an end, the Mississippi State Department of Health is trying to keep students healthy before they head back to school and make registration easy for parents.

During the listed clinics below, students will be able to get all of the required immunizations. All parents have to do is bring a copy of their child’s shot records with them.

Shots are required for any student starting school for the first time in Mississippi, those entering Head Start, daycare or the seventh grade.