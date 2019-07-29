× Missing Tipton County man’s truck found in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck belonging to a missing Tipton County man was pulled from the Mississippi River, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Paul Rodgers, 59, was last seen July 19 at his home in the 5000 block of Munford Giltedge Road, when he reportedly drove his Ford F-150 pickup to work in Memphis. He was reported missing the next day.

An investigation revealed he’d called his employer and said he needed to be off work for several days, the sheriff’s office said. A search was initiated immediately.

After investigators found Rodgers had been known to frequent the Missippi River in western Tipton County, they scoured the area with search parties and found the truck with sonar.

The truck was salvaged Monday by black water divers, marine contractors and a local towing service.

Detectives and first responders are continuing to search for Rodgers. If anyone has information in this case, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, or email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com.