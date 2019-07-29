× Millington man accused of raping, photographing 8-year-old

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Millington man is out on $100,000 bond after he was accused of raping an 8-year-old boy.

Austin Fitzhugh is facing charges including rape of a child and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Millington Police say they were responding to a complaint over child pornography Thursday when they showed up at Fitzhugh’s home on West Union Road, along with Homeland Security Investigation Agents.

They say Fitzhugh gave them access to his phone, where police found naked and lewd photos of an 8-year-old boy. Police say the curtains in the photos matched those in Fitzhugh’s actual window, and they say Fitzhugh admitted to taking the pictures and to performing sex acts with the boy.

A next-door neighbor says he was there when multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed Fitzhugh’s house.

“I thought it was a garage sale, and I saw badges and guns,” said the neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified. “Glad I didn’t scream at them to get out of my yard. It was intense. There were about 20.”

Neighbors said it doesn’t match the man they know, a construction worker who only goes between work and home.

“He does not strike me as a person that would harm a child,” a neighbor said. “I don’t believe that whatsoever. I don’t believe it. He’s slow. He got scared, they talked him into some stuff.”

In fact, one man says Fitzhugh works for him.

“He’s just a good guy,” the man said. “We all sit around and cook out. He doesn’t drink, doesn’t do drugs, he goes to work.”

We went to Fitzhugh’s home to try to speak with him, but no one came to the door.

It’s unclear who the 8-year-old boy is.