Memphis man accused of raping acquaintance inside Hickory Hill home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old Memphis man was arrested after police say he raped an acquaintance inside a Hickory Hill home.

According to police, a woman claimed Marquis Harlin performed oral sex on her without her consent, overpowering her when she tried to fight back. He was trying to perform another sex act on her when a witness walked into the home and Harlin took off running.

Earlier that day, Harlin had reportedly asked her for sex but she refused.

Harlin was arrested and charged with attempted rape and rape.