× Accused to 11-year-old rape victim: ‘Being in prison for 29 years messed me up’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say a mother came forward with explicit messages exchanged between the suspect and her 11-year-old daughter.

Robert Woods Junior was arrested on Sunday, July 28.

According to police, the child’s mother was going through a cellphone when she found an explicit conversation between the pair. In one of the messages, the victim told the man it hurt when he raped her.

The victim spoke with investigators and said that several days prior the suspect entered her bedroom and began touching her. He then removed her clothing and raped her.

Several witnesses told police that they heard Woods apologize to the victim for his actions. “Being in prison for 29 years messed me up,” he reportedly explained. It’s unclear when that utterance took place.

Woods refused to give police a statement. He was charged with rape of a child.