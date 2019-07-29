Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Orange Mound

Romilio Acosta Gonzalez

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed multiple times in Orange Mound.

It happened around midnight in the 2800 block of Choctaw Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found the woman on the floor bleeding from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Romilio Acosta Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault.

WREG is working to gather more details about what happened.

 

