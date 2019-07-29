× Live at 9: SCS iZone, the state of black Tennessee, Stork’s Nest & Roads of Hope

The future of SCS’ iZone

A recent study found that students in Shelby County Schools’ IZone stopped showing academic gains after the programs first three years. With the once promising positive impacts taking a downturn what’s in the future for the schools?

Doctor Thomas Rogers and Doctor Antonio Burt talked about that on Live at 9.

The state of black Tennessee

The state of black Tennessee. That's what lawmakers from the Tennessee Black Caucus want to discuss with the public. Senator Raumesh Akbari and Rep. G.A. Hardaway talked more about these Town Hall meetings taking place across the state, including right here in Memphis.

Stork's Nest

Stork's Nest works to help soon-to-be mothers right here in Shelby County. Beverly Anderson and Kala Campbell stopped by to talk about all the amazing work the organization is doing in this Make a Difference Monday.

Roads of Hope

Roads of Hope is giving a group of orphans from Ukraine a chance of a lifetime. Joe Savage, Yura and Samir talked about what the organization is all about and how you can get involved.