Jerry Lawler files lawsuit in son’s death

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Jerry Lawler filed a lawsuit after the death of his son while in custody in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

According to the complaint obtained by WREG, the wrongful death lawsuit was filed on Friday, July 26, and seeks $3 million in compensatory and an undetermined amount in punitive damages as it relates to Brian Lawler’s death. The lawsuit also calls for changes at the Hardeman County Jail to “protect all inmates from future harm.”

Brian Lawler died in the Hardeman County Jail in August 2018 in what authorities have determined was a suicide. His family has said they don’t believe that.

A news conference on the matter will be held Monday, July 29, at 2 p.m.

