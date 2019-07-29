× One dead after two shooting victims dropped off at Frayser fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after two shooting victims were dropped off at a Frayser fire station Monday afternoon, Memphis police said.

Police say a man arrived at the station on Whitney with two male shooting victims who were taken to Regional One Hospital. One of those men later died, police reported.

Police said the shooting happened at 2970 N. Trezevant. Preliminary information indicates the victims knew the suspected shooter.