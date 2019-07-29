One dead after two shooting victims dropped off at Frayser fire station

Posted 3:21 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, July 29, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after two shooting victims were dropped off at a Frayser fire station Monday afternoon, Memphis police said.

Police say a man arrived at the station on Whitney with two male shooting victims who were taken to Regional One Hospital. One of those men later died, police reported.

Police said the shooting happened at 2970 N. Trezevant. Preliminary information indicates the victims knew the suspected shooter.

Google Map for coordinates 35.206666 by -89.977463.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.