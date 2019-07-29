Covington Pike at Stage Road blocked, one person injured after fiery crash

Posted 4:33 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11AM, July 29, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders made the scene of a vehicle accident on Covington Pike early Monday morning.

Emergency crews shut down the intersection of Covington Pike and Stage Road around 3:30 a.m. after a vehicle struck a utility police, sending wires across the roadway.

A truck on the scene was also charred from an apparent fire

A fire truck was also seen damaged on the scene, but fire officials said they couldn’t explain that at this time.

The Memphis Fire Department said one person was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.