Covington Pike at Stage Road blocked, one person injured after fiery crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders made the scene of a vehicle accident on Covington Pike early Monday morning.

Emergency crews shut down the intersection of Covington Pike and Stage Road around 3:30 a.m. after a vehicle struck a utility police, sending wires across the roadway.

A truck on the scene was also charred from an apparent fire

A fire truck was also seen damaged on the scene, but fire officials said they couldn’t explain that at this time.

The Memphis Fire Department said one person was taken to the Regional Medical Center.