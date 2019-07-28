× Woman charged after two dogs found neglected, starved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after investigators found two of her dogs neglected and starved outside her Whitehaven home.

Demetria Allen, 51, is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to court records, animal control officers and police found two of Allen’s Rottweilers malnourished, deprived of water and “near death,” left to fend for themselves in the summer heat.

Memphis Animal Services says one of the dogs, Roxy, was chained up with a metal collar embedded in her skin for so long that it will have to be surgically removed. Before she can undergo surgery, she needs to gain weight, MAS says.

The other dog, Penncola, was so weak she couldn’t stand.

Animal control officers were called to the home on Palmer Road Friday after getting complaints about the dogs being mistreated. Allen told them she had been trying to call MAS herself for two weeks, the arrest affidavit shows.

The dogs were rushed to a vet and Allen was arrested.

Another rottweiler, which MAS says seems to be in good health, was also taken from the home.

Katie Pemberton, community engagement specialist with MAS, sent WREG photos and videos of Roxy and Penncola, which seem to show them doing better and enjoying some much-deserved love and attention.

She says they will be available to rescue groups once MAS has gathered all the evidence for the case.

No one answered when WREG knocked at Allen’s home Saturday looking for comment.

Online records show she has already bonded out of jail and will face a judge Monday.