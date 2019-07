× Man taken to hospital after car crashes into North Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a house in the 1100 block of Springdale in North Memphis Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:51 p.m. Police say the driver crashed into the home, causing it to catch fire.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in non-critical condition.