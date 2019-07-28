Koepka dominates final round to win first ever WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Posted 10:09 pm, July 28, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brooks Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and cruised to a three-stroke victory in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first World Golf Championships title.

Playing with Rory McIlroy in their first final-group pairing, the top-ranked Koepka closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind for his seventh PGA Tour title. He finished at 16-under 264.

McIlroy followed his tird-round 62 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under.

Webb Simpson had a 64 to finish second. Marc Leishman (67) was third, four strokes back. Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) joined McIlroy at 11 under.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.