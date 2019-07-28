× 901 FC vs. Ottawa Fury recap

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC throttle the Ottawa Fury, 2-0 and every win is vital with the playoff implications on the line.

Ottawa managed 15 shots, four on target and no goals. While Memphis had 10 shots, five on target and two goals.

The Fury also had 66% possession, but the team with the most possession does not always triumph.

Goalkeeper, Jeff Caldwell and the 901 FC defense earned their third clean-sheet of the season. The 901 FC offense created 10 chances and created issues for Ottawa’s backline from the start.

Once again, Memphis created the first goal-scoring chance of the match within five minutes.

Cameron Lindley chipped in a dangerous ball into the box and Dan Metzger’s subsequent shot was easily saved.

Head Coach, Tim Mulqueen clearly instructed his team to press high up the pitch and the tactics worked in the first half.

Forward, Brandon Allen did not score, but his pressure on the center-backs and the goalkeeper disrupted Ottawa’s play out of the back.

The 901 FC were able to effectively win possession in Ottawa’s own half several times.

The match turned physical in the first half as the Fury players were clearly irritated by the pressure.

A total of five Fury players went to ground over the course of the first 45 minutes.

The highly explosive Fury offense was kept at bay by a physical Memphis defense.

Ewan Grandison deserves the majority of the credit for the scoreless first half. He marked the shifty Kevin Olivera and the forward had no influence on the match.

The full-back completed four tackles, four clearances, 19 passes and won seven duels.

The match finally opened up in the second half.

The Adam Najem won a corner kick in the 59th minute. Lindley whipped in a teasing cross from the corner flag and the ball ricocheted off Ottawa’s Thomas Meilleur-Giguere into the net. Allen and Wes Charpie closed down Meilleur-Giguere which forced the defender to make the crucial error.

The Fury were clearly rattled. Moments later, Najem doubled the lead.

Lindley lofted a pass into the box to Allen and the forward volleyed a pass into Najem’s run. The midfielder expertly took one touch and fired a low-driven shot past the keeper at the near post.

The Bluff City Mafia were elated, and the smoke bombs were ignited.

With smoke pouring onto the field and the fans chanting, the disappointment from the Fury’s players was evident.

After the second goal, Memphis eased off the press and opted to play more defensively.

The tactics worked and Ottawa could not crack the Memphis backline as the final whistle sounded.

The win moves Memphis past Loudoun United FC and into the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Written by: Caleb Hilliard