1 killed, 2 injured in four-vehicle wreck in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two people were injured in a four-vehicle wreck in the 600 block of West Mitchell in Southwest Memphis Sunday night, Memphis police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 8:50 p.m.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Another man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes on Mitchell are closed from Ford Road to Weaver.