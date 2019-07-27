× Police officer’s car, gun stolen from Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was issued a ticket after his personal car — with police-issued weapon inside — was stolen from a gas station in Hickory Hill.

The officer told police he’d just parked his car in front of the Phillips 66 at Winchester near Riverdale around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When he got out of the car, he said someone called his name. He took a couple of steps away from the car, and an unknown man got in his car and quickly drove south on Riverdale.

The officer was ticketed for leaving his vehicle unattended.

He told police that a Grand Marquis had pulled behind his car, then drove away after his car was stolen. Police are continuing to investigate.