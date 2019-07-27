× Police: Man robbed, shot potential buyer during Facebook Marketplace sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Memphis man is facing serious charges after police say he robbed and shot a man who responded to his online ad for a car.

It only took police two days to find and arrest Cameron Dillard, who’s now charged with especially aggravated robbery.

According to court records, Dillard lured another man with a Facebook Marketplace ad for a car Wednesday, then pistol-whipped, robbed and shot him.

“I got a call like somebody had been shot in front of my house,” Brandon Tuggle said. “When I tried to pull up on the street, police had caution tape up and you couldn’t get through. They had the whole street blocked off.”

The victim tells police Dillard picked him up in the car he was pretending to sell and drove him to Maple Wood Drive. But investigators say when the victim pulled out his money, Dillard pulled out a gun.

Court documents say the victim tried to fight back, and that’s when Dillard attacked and shot him.

Police say the victim made it out of the car and Dillard sped off, leaving the man in the street.

“The guy was laying on the ground right there by the garbage can,” neighbor Rodney Dover said.

It all happened just a few houses down from Dover.

“I wouldn’t dare buy or sell or attempt to meet anyone off of Facebook,” he said. “I mean, I just don’t trust it. You don’t know what you’re opening the door for.”

The next day, MPD posted surveillance photos of Dillard’s car on their Facebook page. One day later, officers spotted the car – and Dillard – at a liquor store on Kirby Parkway. Police say he confessed.

SkyCop cameras that watch over the street likely helped police capture those images of Dillard’s car, but people who live there say they don’t protect them.

“Even though with the cameras put up, you know, it still don’t stop people from doing what they’re gonna do out here,” Tuggle said. “This the hood… It’s hard. It’s hard growing up over here.”

Dillard is being held on a $150,000 dollar bond. He will be in court Monday.

Police say the victim is OK.

If you’re buying something online, police say you should meet the seller during the day outside a police precinct or a public place, take someone with you and use social media to research the seller before meeting up.